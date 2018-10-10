Draconids ‘dragon meteor shower’ blaze across Russia & US skies (PHOTOS)

Lucky stargazers in Russia and North America have been treated to a spectacular cosmic display, courtesy of an age-old star constellation shaped like a space dragon.

The annual Draconids meteor shower occurs every year in October, providing astronomers and amateur stargazers with an opportunity to see fiery space rock shoot across Earth’s sky. The celestial light show is best viewed on a clear night from the northern hemisphere as the meteors appear to come from the Draco the Dragon constellation in the north.

READ MORE: Perseid meteor shower (VIDEOS)

Discovered by the ancient Roman astronomer Claudius Ptolemy, the intriguing star formation, which is home to more than 14 main stars, resembles a serpent or dragon parading across the sky. It’s from this constellation that the Draconids appear to come from, sometimes raining down in their many hundreds.

В ночь на 9 октября земляне могли наблюдать звездопад Дракониды. Если вы эту красоту вживую не увидели, то держите потрясающие снимки от нашего фотографа на Дальнем Востоке. pic.twitter.com/YWfrc2kE5H — ТАСС (@tass_agency) October 10, 2018

So far, enthusiasts from Russia, Canada and the US have posted their incredible snapshots on social media, revealing meteors surging sideways over places like Siberia, Texas and the Blue Ridge Mountains, Georgia.

The #Draconids are tonight! There are many great Parks Canada places to watch. More on the draconids: https://t.co/8QuQesYdWUpic.twitter.com/4ykojv1qhv — GulfIslandsNPR (@GulfIslandsNPR) October 8, 2017

With the Draconids expected to last until October 16, there is still time to sneak a peek of the celestial experience.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!