Couple arrested with baby pram full of body parts may have killed 20 people

Police in Mexico are investigating whether a couple arrested over body parts found in a baby’s pram may have been responsible for up to 20 murders.

The duo identified only as Juan Carlos and Patricia ‘N’ were arrested on October 4 at a house in Ecatepec, Mexico, after a police investigation into a number of missing women highlighted them as suspects.

According to El Universal, officers investigating the September disappearance a young mother and her child observed the pair in possession of a baby stroller which was subsequently found to contain human remains.

Estas dos personas fueron ingresadas la tarde de este sábado al Centro Penitenciario y de Reinserción Social de #Ecatepec, donde quedaron a disposición de la autoridad judicial, quien resolverá su situación legal. (2-2) pic.twitter.com/ijGgPpxCK1 — Alejandro J. Gómez (@FiscalEdomex) October 8, 2018

The couple are now reportedly being investigated for scores of unsolved femicides after Carlos claimed to have killed up to 20 women. Meanwhile, a child thought to have been taken by the pair and sold has since been located.

Local media outlets are reporting that body parts hidden in buckets of concrete were found by investigators at two buildings in the Colonia Jardines de Morelo area of Ecatepec.

On Monday, both Carlos and his partner were filmed being transferred to a secure facility in Ecatepec by armed police.

Derivado de la detención de dos personas identificadas como Juan Carlos “N” y Patricia “N”, investigadas por su probable participación en al menos 10 feminicidios, personal de la #FiscalíaEdoméx cateó dos inmuebles más en los que fueron localizados diversos restos humanos. (1-2) pic.twitter.com/rl0YZTtzue — Alejandro J. Gómez (@FiscalEdomex) October 8, 2018

State Prosecutor Jaime Gomez Sanchez said police have confirmed the couple had links to at least three missing women. Police are now working to confirm Carlos’ claim of being involved in 20 murders.

“This couple declared before the public ministry to have sold the little girl of two months of age, and with information they provided it was possible to establish the address where she could be and the couple that would have acquired this baby,” added Gomez Sanchez.

The people who allegedly bought the child are now also under investigation.

