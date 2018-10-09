N. Korea’s Kim invites Pope Francis to Pyongyang – report

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited the pontiff to visit the country’s capital, Yonhap reported. The last time that Pope Francis visited neighboring South Korea, the North ‘marked’ the visit with a missile launch.

The South Korean presidential office revealed on Tuesday that Kim will “ardently welcome the Pope if he visits Pyongyang,” according to Yonhap, citing spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is himself scheduled to meet the pontiff during his trip to Europe next week. He will avail of the opportunity to deliver the message from the North.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW