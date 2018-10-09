Explosion at ammunitions depot prompts evacuations in Ukraine (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

An evacuation is underway near the city of Chernigov in northern Ukraine after powerful blasts rocked a local munitions depot. 'Restrictive measures' have been introduced in the entire region, the Ukrainian military said.

The first reports of explosions at the arsenal in the town of Ichnia came in the depths of the night, at 3.30 am, the Ukraine’s General Staff reported. The scale of the explosion and the territory it has affected is unclear at the moment. An emergency response headquarters has been set up.

Locals have been posting images of the night sky lit up by the apparent explosions.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW