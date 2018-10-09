VIDEO: Motorway bridge collapses on Trans-Siberian Railway in Russian Far East
A motorway bridge has collapsed on top of the Trans-Siberian Railway in the Russian Far East, just as a truck was driving on the bridge and a train had passed underneath it. CCTV footage of the collapse has appeared online.
Two sections of the motorway bridge in the Amur region of Russia collapsed as a truck was passing it, according to the local emergencies ministry. The driver was hospitalized with a broken shin and shattered foot. His life is not in danger.
