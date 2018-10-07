HomeWorld News

8 policemen injured as far-right gig turns violent in Germany (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Get short URL
8 policemen injured as far-right gig turns violent in Germany (PHOTO, VIDEO)
© Twiter / Polizei_Thuer
Eight officers were injured as a far-right rock concert in east-central Germany boiled over into scuffles with police. The event was disassembled an hour after the beginning.

Some 700 people descended on the market square of the German town of Apolda on Saturday, where an improvised concert under the motto “rock against the overflow of foreigners” started. The event apparently drew some neo-Nazis as the photos from the event show the participants giving Nazi salutes.

Some concert goers are said to have tried to force their way force through the police officers, who responded with pepper spray.

The event escalated as some crowd started pelting the law enforcement with bottles and stones. Some bottles were thrown from the roofs, according to authorities. Eight officers were injured, but none of them seriously.

The Interior Minister of the federal state of Thuringia said that Saturday’s “Nazi” violence was an “open attack” on democracy, adding that he was proud of the officers’ actions. 

The same day Apolda saw a hundreds-strong counter-rally. The rock concert was initially supposed to be held at another small town called Magdala, but authorities did not give their permission, forcing its last-minute move to Apolda, according to local media.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies