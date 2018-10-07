Meng under investigation: China breaks silence on Interpol director disappearance
HomeWorld News

Monkey bus-ness: Driver in India suspended after letting animal behind the wheel (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Monkey bus-ness: Driver in India suspended after letting animal behind the wheel (VIDEO)
Have you ever seen a monkey steering the wheel of a bus? This video of a fury little driver may be amusing, but not so much to the authorities in India, who suspended the actual driver who let the animal ‘control’ the vehicle.

The incident took place in the southeastern Indian state of Karnataka on Monday. However, the authorities only learned about it after footage of the driver – smiling and patting the monkey as it sat on the steering wheel of the moving bus – went viral.

via GIPHY

The driver, identified as M Prakash, “has been taken off duty for allowing the monkey to sit on the steering wheel and handle it,” an official from the local transport company confirmed. He said the authorities launched an inquiry since “a driver cannot risk the life of passengers.”

The monkey, which belongs to a school teacher, sat next to him at first, but then its curiosity and mischievousness must have taken over. So it went to make friends with the driver and jumped on the steering wheel. The primate reportedly steered the bus for almost 10 minutes, while M Prakash was only working the pedals and gears. Around 30 passengers were on the monkey-driven bus.

The Twittersphere has been buzzing over the monkey ‘bus-ness’ for a week now, with many people noting that the animal looks “so cute and polite” in the video.

Some believe the suspension was too harsh for the driver.

Others wondered if the monkey still has its job. If not, then the transport authorities should hire this cute, long-tailed primate since it may have a promising career.

Others said the man chose the wrong profession, and that perhaps he should try his luck in a wildlife-related sphere.

There were those who criticized the driver for endangering lives.

“This is no fun,” one person wrote. Another tweeted: “We don’t want an inattentive driver with distractions from a monkey.”

via GIPHY

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies