2 seriously injured in shooting in central Paris – reports

At least two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in the Champs-Elysees area, in heart of the French capital, AFP and Le Parisien report.

The incident took place on Sunday morning, the newspaper says, adding that police have already arrived at the scene. Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, it is understood.

“They got shot,” some of the eyewitnesses were heard saying. The victims – apparently unconscious – were initially found inside a "bullet-riddled" car, reports say.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW