2 injured as woman with box cutter attacks people in French store, reportedly shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’

A woman reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” has attacked and injured two people at a supermarket in La Seyne-sur-Mer, southeastern France.

She was detained after assaulting an employee and a customer with a cutter knife at a store in the Var department on Sunday, BFM TV reports, citing a local prosecutor.

The woman shouted “Allahu Akbar” at the moment of the attack, according to an AFP reporter who spoke with witnesses. She could have a mental disorder, according to the prosecutor. However, police have not ruled out the possibility that the woman had been radicalized.

