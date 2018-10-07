‘Press freedom has limits’: EU’s Juncker takes shot at UK media

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker slammed the British media for what he called an utter disrespect of politicians’ human rights, and insisted that press freedom has “limits.”

In an interview with three Austrian news outlets, Junker was quizzed on the way the UK media behaves on certain occasions.

It [British press] is, in part so, that they do not respect the human rights of political actors at all. Press freedom also has its limits.

While he could not say exactly where those limits lie, he urged that journalists should be able to “feel what you are allowed to do” and not “bring people in privacy in distress.”

Notably, during the interview, Juncker also said people should “stand up” to attempts to suppress press freedom, and that politics should not have its fingers in journalism.

The EU Commission president has taken his share of hits from the media, including the British press, from his appointment as commission president to alleged drinking problems, which he has repeatedly denied.

Juncker, 63, found himself in the media spotlight in July when he was filmed stumbling at a NATO event. Later, he left the building through a side entrance in a wheelchair. Dismissing accusations of drunken behavior and condemning the “insulting headlines” published that day, Juncker explained that he had suffered from a “painful attack of sciatica.”

