Opera icon & ‘Barcelona’ singer Montserrat Caballe dies at 85 – reports

FILE PHOTO Spanish soprano Caballe performs during a concert at Burgos' Cathedral northern Spain / Reuters
One of the most well-known operatic sopranos in history, Montserrat Caballe, has died in her home town of Barcelona, according to Spanish media reports, citing the hospital where she was last treated.

The 85-year-old diva had reportedly been in the city’s Hospital Sant Pau since late last month, where she was receiving help for a chronic gallbladder issue.

Citing hospital sources, news outlets said that her funeral is scheduled for Monday.

