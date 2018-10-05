Gunned down man found tied to a bed on Saudi Arabia road (VIDEO)
Motorists made the chilling discovery 11 km away from the southern Saudi city of Abha late on Thursday. The dead body, wrapped in a blanket, was lying on a cast iron bed without mattress right in the middle of the road, footage from the scene shows.
The dead man was reportedly tied to the bed with a rope.
منتشر الآن خبر ؛ جثة مربوطة على سرير في وسط الشارع في #ابها وتحديداً وادي الطالع .. منظر مخيف 💔 pic.twitter.com/dwcBFWs7Pk— محمد (@HF_C6) October 4, 2018
On Friday, the police said that the deceased man was identified as an illegal migrant in his 20s. The man had died from a rifle-caliber gunshot wound, forensic examination has shown.
READ MORE: Who would think she'd kill & eat a person? 12yo cannibal was 'a regular kid who liked anime'
It remained unclear, however, whether the man was shot dead on the bed or if he was tied to it post-mortem. Law enforcement has launched a criminal investigation into the bizarre death.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!