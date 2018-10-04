US charges 7 Russian intelligence officers with hacking OPCW and World Anti-Doping Agency

The Justice Department has indicted seven Russian military intelligence figures for their alleged role in leaking Olympic athletes’ drug-test data, and targeting organizations probing the poisoning of the Skripals in the UK.

The hackers’ efforts have been labeled as part of an ongoing Kremlin conspiracy to “undermine and interfere” with Western democracy.

Prosecutors say that the intelligence officials, who apparently worked for Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, targeted officials who had supported a ban on Russian athletes in international sports events. They also allegedly targeted a Pennsylvania nuclear energy company, and the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons, a watchdog group that had been investigating a series of poisonings in the UK, which the British government has blamed on Russia.

Three of the indicted ‘hackers’ were also charged by White House Special Counsel Robert Mueller in July, in relation to the 2016 leak of Democratic Party emails. As the men are unlikely to face extradition to the US for these charges, Mueller’s indictment is largely symbolic.

