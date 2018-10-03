Putin: No military action in Idlib in near future, need to help civilians whatever side they live on

Vladimir Putin said he does not foresee any military action in Syria’s Idlib in the near future, stressing that peace –not fighting– is the ultimate goal. Putin spoke at a briefing with Austria’s Sebastian Kurz in St Petersburg.

"I do not see any military action in the zone in the foreseeable future, we don't want fighting in this area – what we want is to achieve peace, and the instruments that we've chosen have been effective so far," President Putin said during the press conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in St. Petersburg.

Putin also said that the humanitarian approach in Idlib "should be on helping people," whether they live in territories controlled by the Syrian government or by the opposition.

"We shouldn't really care where these people live, they need to be helped. They shouldn't suffer," Putin said.

The Russian president also outlined Austria's readiness to join humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Putin said that his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been helpful, adding that he was also behind the idea to create the demilitarized zone. "We have been working closely with our Turkish partners and we can see that they treat these agreements as something very serious."

