Skripal is a ‘traitor & scum,’ not some rights activist – Putin

In a rare personal comment on the Sergei Skripal scandal, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin lambasted the former double agent as a “traitor” and a “scum.” The faster the media noise around Skripal ends, the better, Putin said.

Some media outlets are “pushing through a theory that Mr Skripal is some sort of a rights activist. He’s plainly a spy. A traitor to his homeland. There’s such a thing – being a traitor to the homeland. He is one,” Putin said on Wednesday, speaking at the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow.

“Imagine, if there’s a person in your country who betrayed it. How would you treat him?” Putin added. “He’s plainly scum.”

READ MORE: Skripal poisoning: No info in records about decorated colonel Chepiga, says Kremlin

DETAILS TO FOLLOW