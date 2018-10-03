Notorious French gangster arrested months after daring helicopter jailbreak

Three months after a spectacular prison break, Redoine Faid, the most wanted gangster in France and notorious for his escapes of a blockbuster genre, has been arrested by the authorities in his hometown, local media report.

Following his spectacular escape from Reau prison near Paris in July with the help of a helicopter, Faid had been on the run for months. The Brigade for Research and Intervention (BRI) unit only managed to track down and arrest him early Wednesday morning, around 4:00am, in his hometown of Creil.

The gangster was arrested along with three alleged accomplices, including his brother, Rachid Faid, local media reported. French authorities also seized weapons during the search of the criminals’ hideout.

Interpellation de Redoine Faïd : les fonctionnaires de la PJ ont démontré leur engagement, leur pugnacité et leur détermination à faire respecter la loi de la République.

Ils ont mon admiration comme l'ont les 250 000 policiers et gendarmes qui servent chaque jour notre pays. — Gérard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) October 3, 2018

Faid had been serving a 25-year sentence for his central role in organizing a botched robbery back in 2010 which claimed the life of a policewoman. The 46-year-old convict escaped his confinement with the help of three men, who burst into the visiting room and escorted him to the helicopter, which dramatically landed in the prison courtyards.

Faid had become something of a celebrity figure in France for his daring blockbuster escapes. Back in April 2013, he escaped his cell using explosives and blasted through five prison doors, before taking four prison wardens hostage and fleeing using two getaway cars.

The former French interior minister, Gerard Collomb, whose resignation was formally accepted by President Emmanuel Macron mere hours before the high-profile arrest, commended the professionalism of his colleagues and noted the security services’ unwavering “commitment, fighting spirit and determination” to uphold the laws of the Republic.

