Volcano erupts on Indonesia’s Sulawesi days after fatal quake & tsunami (PHOTOS)

Natural disasters continue to plague Indonesia, with the Mount Soputan volcano erupting on the island of Sulawesi just days after a devastating tsunami, triggered by a massive earthquake, struck the island, killing hundreds.

After months of increased seismic activity, the Soputan volcano finally blew off steam on Wednesday morning, sending an ash column as high as 4,000 meters into the air. Ash plumes are now moving in the west and northwest direction, with an alert level III issued for the active volcano.

Gunung Soputan, Kab.Minahasa Tenggara Provinsi Sulut meletus setinggi 4.000 meter, 3/10/2018 pukul 08.47 WITA. Kolom abu dgn tekanan kuat teramati berwarna kelabu hingga coklat dgn intensitas tebal condong ke arah barat & barat laut. Status level 3 (Waspada) & radius Aman 4 Km. pic.twitter.com/NCTYHb9aNc — BNPB Indonesia (@BNPB_Indonesia) October 3, 2018

Communities residing within a 6.5 km radius of the summit are being advised to stay clear of the area due to potential threats of lava flow and dangers from the ash clouds. Locals who chose to stay in the vicinity of Soputan are being instructed to wear face masks to cover the nose and mouth, in order to avoid respiratory problems.

A volcano has just erupted on Indonesia's Sulawesi, just days after an earthquake and tsunami devastated areas on the western side of the island.

Mount Soputan, in North Sulawesi erupted about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/O8jQMkHBoP — Karlis Salna (@KarlisSalna) October 3, 2018

So far there have been no reports of casualties or damage on the island, already heavily devastated by last Friday’s quake and tsunami which claimed the lives of over 1,300 people.

Eruption and ash emission are continuing while the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) has, meanwhile, been updated to the color code Orange by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

