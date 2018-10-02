400 people evacuated from mall in Russian city of Saratov after fire breaks out, 1 person injured

400 people have been evacuated due to fire at shopping mall in the Russian city of Saratov, the emergency services said. One person has been injured.

The fire started at one of the cafe’s at the city’s Triumf Mall, the rescuers said. “400 people were evacuated. There are no fatalities, one person was injured.”

The injured person was an employee pf the cafe, who received burns to his hands and was treated by the doctors on sight.

The fire, which was caused by a malfunctioned fryer, was put out by the mall’s staff before the arrival of the fire brigades, the emergencies ministry said.

In March, Russia was stunned by a blaze at a shopping mall in the city of Kemerovo in the Urals. The worst incident of its kind in the country since 2009, claimed the lives of 60 people, with the majority of victims being children.

