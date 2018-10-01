Viral IMAGE of Indian officer consoling baby while mom sits police exam wins hearts

A senior male police officer in India has won the hearts of the public, as he was spotted consoling a baby while his mother sat an exam critical to landing her a job in the police force.

A heart-warming image shared by Rema Rajeshwari, District Police Chief of Mahbubnagar, a district in the southern Indian state of Telangana, has gone viral as it shows the officer babysitting the four-month-old child while his mother sits an exam she “desperately” needs to finally be able to join police ranks.

Mujib ur Rahman, head constable of the police station in Moosapet, a suburb in the Telangana capital of Hyderabad, is seen cradling the child outside the Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar.

Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar

trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall. #HumanFaceOfCops#Empathypic.twitter.com/QudRZbAADu — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) September 30, 2018

Rahman had been there as part of security plans for the police constable examination on Sunday, local agency Asian News International (ANI) reports.

“She [the mother] brought the baby to the centre and a 14-year-girl was made in charge. But the baby kept crying. So I tried to cheer him [up],” Rahman said.

The Rahman told NDTV that as a father of two he had experience with babies. He also said the mother came from an underprivileged family and desperately needed the job as she was a postgraduate but had yet to find employment.

READ MORE: Indian police beat up woman for ‘dating a Muslim’ in viral VIDEO

“We are here to serve the public. We are here because of the public. Nothing is more important to me,” the policeman added.

The gesture was hailed on Twitter and prompted calls for other officers to follow suit.

I salute to that Police n #TelanganaPolice for showing compassion n care towards civilians..I have never seen such a gesture before..

Its soo nice of you — Harish kumar (@harish343536) October 1, 2018

Huge salute of respect. Humanity still exists. — Ishwar Kumar (@ishwaraju) October 1, 2018

Great!!! This is true human face, other should follow.... — Monazir Mojibul Haqu (@mmhaq_jsr) October 1, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!