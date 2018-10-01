Hundreds of prisoners escape during deadly quake & tsunami in Indonesia
A powerful quake hit the region of Sulawesi on Friday, triggering a huge tsunami and wreaking havoc across communities. Indonesia’s Directorate General of Corrections said that inmates escaped from three over-capacity detention facilities.
According to reports, between 1,200 to 1,400 prisoners are now missing from jails. Ministry of Justice official Sri Puguh Utami said the prisoners had run for their lives “because they feared they would be affected by the earthquake.”
The Indonesian government on Monday appealed for international aid to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.
Some 2,000 people are feared dead as rescuers struggle to reach previously cut-off areas near Palu, local media reported. The official death toll currently stands at 844, with 500 more people receiving treatment, while thousands have been displaced. Some hard-hit areas remain without electricity and cannot be reached due to destroyed roads, further impeding rescue efforts for those trapped in the rubble.
Mass graves have already been prepared to bury hundreds of bodies, according to AFP.
Seharian meninjau sejumlah titik di Kota Palu, kemarin, yang paling penting adalah empat hal: evakuasi korban, penyediaan air bersih dan sanitasi, pembersihan kota dari puing-puing, dan pemulihan jalur angkutan dari dan ke Palu.— Joko Widodo (@jokowi) October 1, 2018
Semua langkah itu sudah dijalankan sejak semalam. pic.twitter.com/AKEZdq8qQP