Body language spoke louder than words at this years’ UN General (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump addresses the UN General Assembly © Li Muzi/Global Look Press
As this year’s UN General Assembly session draws to a close, thanks to President Trump, it may be remembered more for its “body language” than all the tough political talk.

Whether they were the delegation of a long-standing ally of the US or an adversary, Trump’s speech to the assembly floor elicited a range of responses.

The Germans laughed in confused disbelief over Trump’s claims they would become “totally dependent” on Russian energy while the Chinese gave a shrug of indifference over their mounting trade war with Washington. And there was even more...

