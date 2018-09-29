Body language spoke louder than words at this years’ UN General (VIDEO)

As this year’s UN General Assembly session draws to a close, thanks to President Trump, it may be remembered more for its “body language” than all the tough political talk.

Whether they were the delegation of a long-standing ally of the US or an adversary, Trump’s speech to the assembly floor elicited a range of responses.

The Germans laughed in confused disbelief over Trump’s claims they would become “totally dependent” on Russian energy while the Chinese gave a shrug of indifference over their mounting trade war with Washington. And there was even more...

