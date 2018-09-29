Riot police clash with pro-independence protesters in Barcelona (VIDEO)

Security forces have clashed with pro-independence demonstrators in one of the main squares of Barcelona, Sant Jaume. The officers were seen beating the protesters with batons.

Crowds took to the streets on Saturday to stage a counter-protest against a demonstration in support of the Spanish national police (Policia Nacional) and Civil Guard (Guardia Civil) in Barcelona. The latter two unleashed a violent crackdown during last year’s independence referendum in Catalonia.

Dramatic pictures from Saturday’s rally show officers in riot gear facing off with pro-independence protesters before unleashing batons on them.

The clashes apparently started as someone in the crowd threw bags filled with paint at the cordon. The bags were brought to the site for Hindu Holi festival organized by Arran, the youth branch of the pro-Catalan independence Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party. The group earlier called on supporters to “drown” police in paint and decry the “violence” that took place during the independence vote last year.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW