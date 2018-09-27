Novichok-flavored? Russia-bashers thrilled as EU’s Mogherini skips coffee during Lavrov meeting

Why would the EU’s top diplomat refuse to drink coffee during a meeting? Some say it’s due to fear of poisoning from her Russian hosts.

Federica Mogherini, EU’s foreign affairs chief, met with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. A short video of the event published by the Russian side made a furor in some parts of the social media that are not friendly towards Russia, to put it mildly.

As the European diplomat was preparing to sit on her side of the table, she noted that a cup of coffee she was about to be offered was not to her liking.

“I see that’s not real coffee. You don’t give me American coffee,” she said before pushing back the cup. Lavrov said “more would be coming” in response.

Mogherini’s gesture was interpreted in a way most unflattering to Russia, of course.

“Who knows what they put in that cup! The level of trust is ZERO,”said popular Russian blogger Rustem Adagamov.

The video was also reported by a number of Ukrainian news outlets.

