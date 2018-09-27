Israel’s Netanyahu speaks at UN General Assembly
27 September 2018
- 17:56 GMT
"If a Jew buys an apartment, a piece of land, anywhere in the Palestinian territories, the Palestinian that sold him that land is executed. That's what the law says," Netanyahu said, while stating that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas wrote a paper in which he denied the Holocaust.
#UNGA#Netanyahu: #Abbas wrote a dissertation denying the #Holocaust and the #PalestinianAuthority issues death sentences to #Palestinians who sell land to #Jews. Abbas proudly pays those who kill Jews, yet calls #Israel#racist.— Paula Slier (@PaulaSlier_RT) September 27, 2018
- 17:54 GMT
Israel "deeply values" those friendships and Netanyahu looks forward to the day when peace can be achieved with its Arab neighbors, including the Palestinians.
Netanyahu has applauded Trump and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for the support they have shown Israel at the United Nations.
They have stood up against the "slandering" of Israel, which Netanyahu said has long taken place at the UN.
"It's the same old anti-Semitism with a brand new face," Netanyahu said of the treatment that Israel receives at the UN.
"When Israel is called racist for making Hebrew its official language...when Israel is labeled an apartheid state for declaring itself the nation-state of the Jewish people, this is downright preposterous," Netanyahu said.
- 17:48 GMT
Netanyahu also had a message for Hezbollah: "Israel also knows what you're doing, and Israel knows where you're doing it, and Israel will not let you get away with it."
"A year ago, Iran's economy was booming. Now it's collapsing," Netanyahu said, crediting US sanctions.
Netanyahu said he began to be contacted by Iranians who were speaking out against the government and embracing Israel. Soon after that started, protests began, he said. "The people of Iran are bravely standing up" against Tehran.
- 17:46 GMT
Iran directing #Lebabon’s #Hezbollah to build secret sites to convert inaccurate projectiles into precision-guided missiles that can target deep inside Israel - #Netanyahu at #UNGAhttps://t.co/8QTAyDxptepic.twitter.com/WXexsLq8dw— RT (@RT_com) September 27, 2018
- 17:42 GMT
Europe and others are appeasing Iran by trying to help it bypass new sanctions, Netanyahu said.
"The same week Iran was caught red-handed trying to murder European citizens, European leaders were rolling out the red carpet for President Rouhani, promising to give Iran even more money."
"I just used a strong word: appeasement," @Netanyahu says of EU efforts to circumvent US sanctions on #Iran. "Unfortunately, that's exactly what we're seeing again in Europe."— Michael Wilner (@mawilner) September 27, 2018
"Have these European leaders learned nothing from history?" he asks. "Will they ever wake up?"
- 17:40 GMT
"Israel will do whatever it must do to defend itself against Iran's aggression."
"We will continue to act against you in Syria, we will act against you in Lebanon, we will act against you in Iraq."
Many supporters of the nuclear deal believe that Iran's regime will become more moderate and peaceful, and that Iran will "use the billions of dollars it received in sanctions relief to improve the lives of its people." That hasn't happened, he said, stating that Iran has used the money to fuel its "vast war machine."
- 17:38 GMT
MORE: #Iran spread 15 kg of radioactive materials across #Tehran to hide the evidence since we raided the atomic archive - Netanyahu https://t.co/nuHQMehoWtpic.twitter.com/1gtPp2c86E— RT (@RT_com) September 27, 2018
- 17:34 GMT
Netanyahu asked delegates to consider a question: "Why did Iran keep a secret atomic archive and a secret atomic warehouse?" The answer, he said, is simple. It is "because it hasn't abandoned its goal to develop nuclear weapons. "
Netanyahu had a message for the head of the IAEA: "Do the right thing. Go inspect this atomic warehouse immediately, before the Iranians finish clearing it out."
"Once and for all, tell the world the truth about Iran," he said to the IAEA president.
DEVELOPING: Go inspect this atomic warehouse. How about inspections right here right now? - Bibi to #IAEAhttps://t.co/8QTAyDfOBG#UNGApic.twitter.com/ycAAz2PZmQ— RT (@RT_com) September 27, 2018
- 17:30 GMT
Netanyahu said such actions are exactly what happened at the other site.
"Countries with satellite capabilities may notice some increased activity" at the site in the days and weeks ahead, Netanyahu said, saying that Iranian officials will be desperately trying to clear out the site.
JUST IN: #Iran has another secret atomic warehouse – #Netanyahuhttps://t.co/xu2jzvH9R2pic.twitter.com/H9zFzr3tnu— RT (@RT_com) September 27, 2018