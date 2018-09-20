Brexiteer politicians are ‘liars,’ who left campaign ‘next day’ after UK referendum – Macron

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has lashed out at the UK leaders of the Brexit campaign, calling them “liars,” who misled British people and abandoned them the “next day” after the referendum.

Read more

“Brexit is the choice of the British people… pushed by those who predicted easy solutions. Those people are liars. They left the next day so they didn’t have to manage it,” Macron said on Thursday, vowing to “never” accept any Brexit deal, which would put the EU’s integrity at risk.

“Those who explain that we can easily live without Europe, that everything is going to be alright, and that it's going to bring a lot of money home are liars,” Macron stated, claiming that the whole Brexit affair has clearly shown to other countries the negative consequences of leaving the EU.

The French president also criticized the Brexit plan by British Prime Minister Theresa May, commending her, however, for “bravery.” The EU expects new proposals from Britain in October to iron out the outstanding issues.

“We all agreed on this today, the proposals in their current state are not acceptable, especially on the economic side of it.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW