Marine Le Pen says court ordered her psychiatric expertise, slams it as ‘hallucination’
HomeWorld News

Marine Le Pen says court ordered her psychiatric expertise, slams it as ‘hallucination’

Get short URL
Marine Le Pen says court ordered her psychiatric expertise, slams it as ‘hallucination’
Marine Le Pen / Reuters
French politician Marine Le Pen said a court ordered her to undergo psychiatric evaluation over a series of images she posted on Twitter showing Islamic State executions. She slammed the order as a “hallucination.”

The president of France's National Rally (formerly Front National) has released an order saying it comes from the magistrates in Nanterre near Paris, calling on her to “undergo a psychiatric examination."

"For denouncing the horrors of Daesh (Islamic State/IS, formerly ISIS) by tweets the "justice system" has referred [me] to a psychiatric assessment. How far will they go?!" she tweeted in response.

READ MORE: Marine Le Pen’s ISIS tweets: French politician faces 3yr jail term as formal probe launched

The 2017 presidential candidate denounced the order as “a hallucination,” saying: “This regime is really starting to scare [us].”

French major outlet BMFTV, which also broke the story, said that the procedure was in fact a “common” occurrence. The comment did not go down well with Le Pen though, who branded the claim “a lie.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies