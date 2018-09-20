Marine Le Pen says court ordered her psychiatric expertise, slams it as ‘hallucination’
The president of France's National Rally (formerly Front National) has released an order saying it comes from the magistrates in Nanterre near Paris, calling on her to “undergo a psychiatric examination."
C'est proprement HALLUCINANT. Ce régime commence VRAIMENT à faire peur. MLP pic.twitter.com/WCX6WBCgi4— Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) September 20, 2018
"For denouncing the horrors of Daesh (Islamic State/IS, formerly ISIS) by tweets the "justice system" has referred [me] to a psychiatric assessment. How far will they go?!" she tweeted in response.
The 2017 presidential candidate denounced the order as “a hallucination,” saying: “This regime is really starting to scare [us].”
French major outlet BMFTV, which also broke the story, said that the procedure was in fact a “common” occurrence. The comment did not go down well with Le Pen though, who branded the claim “a lie.”
