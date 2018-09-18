Netanyahu tells Putin he expresses regret at loss of Russian lives

Israeli PM Netanyahu has expressed “regret” to Vladimir Putin over the downing of Russia’s Il-20 plane. He pinned the blame for the incident on Syria, but added that Moscow and Tel Aviv should continue coordinating their efforts.

“Netanyahu stressed the importance of continuing coordination in the security area between Israel and Russia, which prevented many losses on the both sides over the past three years,” the press service said on Tuesday, after Putin and the Israeli PM spoke by telephone.

In line with Israel’s previous statements, Netanyahu blamed the Syrian military for the incident.

He promised to share all the information with Russia to assist with the investigation into the plane’s downing. He added that the Israeli Air Force chief was ready to go to Moscow personally to further collaborate in relation to the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW