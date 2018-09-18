US clashing with Iran over future of Iraq, Tehran seems to be winning (VIDEO)

The United States has long been fighting Iranian influence in the Middle East. Iraq was one of the scenes of a wider conflict, and latest events seem to be tilting things in Tehran’s favor.

The long-time rivals had many things to struggle for in Iraq. US money and training and Iranian militias both were instrumental in battling back the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terror group. Washington and Tehran are competing for influence on key Iraqi politicians, and loyalties there are as fluid as they can be. There is also a war for the hearts and minds of the many groups of people in Iraq, who have different and often conflicting interests and sympathies.

RT’s Donald Courter dives into the complex game of influencing Iraq.

