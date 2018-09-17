Former Argentina president Kirchner charged in corruption scandal

Charges have been brought against former Argentinian President Cristina Kirchner, who now stands accused of being the head of an “illicit organization” involved in bribery and money laundering.

The decision was made by Judge Claudio Bonadio, who leads the case, and published by the official judicial news agency on Monday.

The new charges come as part of the so-called ‘corruption notebooks’ case, which focuses on an alleged wide-scale bribery operation totaling some $160 million. The scheme has allegedly involved top Argentinian politicians and businessmen.

The judge has demanded Kirchner’s parliamentary immunity be lifted in order to place the former president under arrest.

The “illicit organization” collected bribes in exchange for public work contracts, according to the indictment. More than a dozen people have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the corruption scheme. They include businessmen and former government officials who served under Kirchner’s administration.

Kirchner herself is currently serving as a senator, a post that grants her immunity from being prosecuted. She has repeatedly denied the accusations of being involved into any illicit activities.

