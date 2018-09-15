Syrian air defense thwarted ‘Israeli missile attack’ near Damascus airport – state agency

Syrian Army air defenses have intercepted several “Israeli missiles” over Damascus International Airport, state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

“Our air defense systems thwarted an Israeli missile aggression,” the source said. A SANA reporter meanwhile reported sounds of explosions in the vicinity of the airport.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the reported incident, when approached by Reuters, saying “we don't comment on foreign reports.”

