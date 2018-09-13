There is no such thing as bad publicity, the saying goes. A Russian firm selling airline tickets is now advertising trips to Salisbury, saying the town’s cathedral is a sight worth traveling all the way from Moscow to see.

“The Salisbury Cathedral is beautiful this time of year! Isn’t it worth the price of coming to Salisbury all the way from Moscow? Buy tickets to London right now, it’s just an hour’s trip away by train,” the firm tweeted on Thursday, adding a link to their product.

The pleasures of sightseeing in Salisbury were highlighted by the two men the UK government claims are Russian military intelligence agents responsible for the failed assassination attempt on Sergei Skripal, a former double agent. The two gave an interview to RT, insisting they were simply tourists who traveled to the town to enjoy the local coffee and see the spire of Salisbury Cathedral.

