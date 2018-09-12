Reported hostage situation in Moscow bank was a drill – statement

The alleged hostage situation in a branch of a Moscow bank in the north of the Russian capital was in fact a drill, the bank confirmed in a statement to Russian news agencies.

Earlier on Wednesday, media reports emerged that an unidentified person took several people hostage in a local branch of Sberbank. Photos and videos of police vehicles at the scene were also posted online.

Later, the bank denied the reports, saying that the situation was merely a drill.

These “scheduled exercises” are aimed to protect customers and employees of the bank from “illegal infringements,” a statement said. The employees, police, and emergency services took part in the drill, it added.

The statement also stressed that during the drill, the office was closed for customers. It is due to open later on Wednesday.

