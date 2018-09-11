'Faces will melt': Not everyone up for visiting newly-opened 4,000 yo Egyptian tomb
Containing six burial chambers, the tomb is one of the best preserved in the entire vast Saqqara Necropolis outside Egypt's ancient capital Memphis. Its main resident was Mehu, a man so powerful an estimated 4,300 years ago that the walls bear 48 of his titles. Colorful scenes depict Mehu living a glorious life of ruling, feasting and hunting, and more esoteric or symbolic images, such as two crocodiles marrying.
While Egypt hopes that the prospect of studying them first-hand will help the country's tourist industry recover from its post-revolution decline, many online are saying the tomb is but a cursed bait.
Honestly has no one seen the mummy movies? This won’t end well.— Ylva Jord (@Ylva_says) 11 September 2018
Whole bunch of folks may end up deceased— 🍁 Merlin 🍁 (@MerlinYYC) 11 September 2018
Faces will melt. That's how I see this. Please allow some Neo Nazis in the front row.— 8bitrocket J Fulton (@8bitrocket) 11 September 2018
Many wondered why it took so long to open the tomb.
Restoring the site or fabricating it with lies and covering the truth? 😒😒— Thollis (refuse to put my real name) (@Worm33036222) 10 September 2018
Probably took some time to sand down the African truths I don’t see how something underground and out of sunlight ect gets worn. But.— LondonReborn (@LondonLP) 10 September 2018
Though not every Twitter user was so concerned about historical conspiracies, or the ethics of turning graves into tourist monuments.
They found a hard drive in King Tut’s tomb with 400 BTC on it— Bitcoin Drudge (@BitcoinDrudge) 11 September 2018
Could have gave it a fresh lick of paint! 🙄— Stewy (@daviesit) 10 September 2018