Man who drew 25m penis on memorial of raped & murdered woman slammed online after showing no remorse

An Australian man has been slammed online after failing to show remorse for painting a 25m penis at a raped and murdered woman’s memorial, just hours before thousands gathered for a vigil.

Andrew Nolch, 29, faced a Melbourne court on charges of criminal damage, offensive behavior and making offensive graffiti for painting the lewd symbol on the field at Princes Park in the city’s inner suburb of Carlton - hours before a memorial service for slain 22-year-old comedian Eurydice Dixon.

Dixon’s body was found at the park in the days prior. A 19-year-old man, apparently unknown to Dixon, stands charged with her rape and murder.

i went for a run in a park in melbourne where a woman was raped & murdered only a couple days ago. i almost didn’t want to run in fear of my safety. but i did. even though we must live in fear, we shouldn’t have to. i stopped at her memorial & grieved. RIP eurydice dixon. pic.twitter.com/3M2Pbs2Q2q — yung zeej feat. lil zoji (@ZOLAJESUS) June 16, 2018

“You wanted to cause as much outrage as possible,” Magistrate Olivia Trumble said to Nolch in court, adding his defence about his actions being a “political statement” against feminism and the mainstream media were incomprehensible, and described his behavior as “inexplicable” and “despicable”.

Nolch was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, 200 hours of community service, and ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution. Undeterred by the magistrate’s ruling and stern words, Nolch took to Twitter to defend his actions, prompting the ire of all who came across his tweets.

I am an advocate for equal rights for both genders. Not all men are bad! I did the political grafetti because the mainstream media and feminists turned the tragic murder of Eurydice Dixon into one giant political man hating event, ignoring real possible solutions to the problem. — Andy Nolch (@andynolch) September 10, 2018

“I am an advocate for equal rights for both genders,” he said, adding that “Not all men are bad! I did the political grafetti (sic) because the mainstream media and feminists turned the tragic murder of Eurydice Dixon into one giant political man hating event, ignoring real possible solutions to the problem.”

Previous tweets by Nolch expressed regret for painting the enormous phallic symbol prior to the vigil before refusing to take responsibility for his actions and blaming vaccines for Dixon’s murder.

Lots of school shooters are autistic. Violence is a symptom used by doctors to diagnose it. Vaccines have been proven to cause it. More murders like Eurydice Dixon’s will occur if we dont find out what’s causing it, this tragedy was not mens fault. I’m deeply sorry for my actions — Andy Nolch (@andynolch) July 23, 2018

I vandalised the memorial because I was upset that the media blamed men for the murder and ignored the fact that vaccines cause autism which the killer has. Vaccine side effects are ruining society. — Andy Nolch (@andynolch) July 5, 2018

Nolch’s comments saw him slammed on social media. One man agreed with him that not all men are bad… before the tweet took a twist (and not in Nolch’s favor).

Not all men are bad, but you are a pretty poor example of one. — Ray Sheeo (@RaySheeo) September 10, 2018

“these feminists are disrespectful and using a death to prove a point, so i’ll desecrate a memorial and use a death to prove a point!” did i get your line of thinking right? did you honestly think vandalising a MEMORIAL was less disrespectful than discussing what lead to it?? — bee (@sweesbees) September 10, 2018

One twitter account bluntly pointed out that “You are the problem”, while others urged the blogger to “seek help”.

You are the problem. — TakedownMRAs (@TakedownMRAs) September 10, 2018

This was a poorly thought out act.

You need to seek help. — Nathan Tetlaw (@NathanTetlaw) September 10, 2018

Andy, I encouraged you to see a psychologist to discuss your behavioural issues. Have you? — Michael Ward (@Ship_of_Mike) September 10, 2018

Others went straight for the jugular, pointing out that he’s set his own cause back even further by attacking the memorial service of dead woman mourned by a whole nation after her tragic death.

Absolute melt. So let me get it straight, you called her death tragic yet we’re willing to vandalise her grave. All you have done is give them more fuel to use against you and discredit MRA even further. Very well done, 10/10.

And btw, most women KNOW it’s not all men, fuckwit. — 🙃 (@Cashews4Dinner) September 10, 2018

You know why women are being raped and killed? It’s because of men. So yes, men DO need to change. Men need to stop raping women. And YOU need to show some respect. — 🌈Arkady 💥🌷 (@Arkady2009) September 10, 2018

Andrew, you have issues. It’s fuckheads like you that give men a bad name.

You’re the reason that the hardcore feminists you hate even exist. The rest of us are showing that we’re not all douchebags. Meanwhile, you’re painting dicks on crime scenes. — TheWorstPerson (@TheWorstPerson4) September 10, 2018

Nolch has so far not responded to any of those outraged by his comments following his sentencing.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!