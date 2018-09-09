HomeWorld News

Syrian state YouTube channels ‘terminated’ amid fears of looming false flag chem attack

Get short URL
Syrian state YouTube channels ‘terminated’ amid fears of looming false flag chem attack
© Toby Melville / Reuters
A number of Syrian state and media-linked YouTube accounts have gone dark, as the battle for Idlib looms, amid Russia’s warnings of an imminent false-flag chemical attack and Western preparations for retaliatory strikes.

On Saturday afternoon, the channels belonging to the Syrian Presidency, the country’s Ministry of Defense, and SANA news all showed a message saying: “This account has been terminated due to a legal complaint” or “This account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube's Terms of Service.”

The Damascus-based Sama TV's channel on YouTube also appeared to be taken down, with a message reading: “This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

While YouTube has yet to issue a comment on the matter, it appears that Syrian channels went offline sometime on Saturday morning, just as Gen. Joseph Dunford warned that Pentagon is preparing and keeping Donald Trump informed about “military options” for retaliation in case “chemical weapons are used” in Syria.

Read more
FILE PHOTO: A man tries an improvised gas mask in Idlib, Syria © Khalil Ashawi Terrorists & White Helmets met in Idlib to prep for final stage false flag chem attack – Russian MoD

The US has made it abundantly clear that it is ready to attack Syria, should chemical weapons come into play in the government Idlib operation to clear the remaining pockets of jihadists resistance in the province. Moscow believes that terrorists holed up in Idlib will try to stage a false flag attack to frame Damascus to justify further air strikes against Syria, and has warned the US against escalating the situation in the war-torn country.

On Saturday, the Russian military said it had obtained “irrefutable” data that terrorist groups, including Jabhat an-Nusra, and the infamous White Helmets, already met in Idlib province, and plotted the final scenarios for the false-flag chemical attacks in the cities of Jisr ash-Shugur, Serakab, Taftanaz and Sarmin.

The US and its allies have repeatedly stressed its readiness to strike Syria if any attack takes place, ignoring all Russia’s warnings. In late August, American forces deployed missile destroyer USS ‘Ross’ to the Mediterranean and USS ‘The Sullivans’ to the Persian Gulf. The preparation of US military forces was condemned by Russia, with its Defense Ministry describing the move as “the latest evidence of the US intention” to take advantage of a false-flag attack.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies