Syrian state YouTube channels ‘terminated’ amid fears of looming false flag chem attack

A number of Syrian state and media-linked YouTube accounts have gone dark, as the battle for Idlib looms, amid Russia’s warnings of an imminent false-flag chemical attack and Western preparations for retaliatory strikes.

On Saturday afternoon, the channels belonging to the Syrian Presidency, the country’s Ministry of Defense, and SANA news all showed a message saying: “This account has been terminated due to a legal complaint” or “This account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube's Terms of Service.”

The Damascus-based Sama TV's channel on YouTube also appeared to be taken down, with a message reading: “This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

#Youtube shuts down all pro Syrian channels including, Sama TV, Syrian MoD, Sana news agency, Syrian presidency pic.twitter.com/D0LiPhdKmo — H.K 🇸🇾 (@Ibra_Joudeh) September 8, 2018

While YouTube has yet to issue a comment on the matter, it appears that Syrian channels went offline sometime on Saturday morning, just as Gen. Joseph Dunford warned that Pentagon is preparing and keeping Donald Trump informed about “military options” for retaliation in case “chemical weapons are used” in Syria.

The US has made it abundantly clear that it is ready to attack Syria, should chemical weapons come into play in the government Idlib operation to clear the remaining pockets of jihadists resistance in the province. Moscow believes that terrorists holed up in Idlib will try to stage a false flag attack to frame Damascus to justify further air strikes against Syria, and has warned the US against escalating the situation in the war-torn country.

On Saturday, the Russian military said it had obtained “irrefutable” data that terrorist groups, including Jabhat an-Nusra, and the infamous White Helmets, already met in Idlib province, and plotted the final scenarios for the false-flag chemical attacks in the cities of Jisr ash-Shugur, Serakab, Taftanaz and Sarmin.

The US and its allies have repeatedly stressed its readiness to strike Syria if any attack takes place, ignoring all Russia’s warnings. In late August, American forces deployed missile destroyer USS ‘Ross’ to the Mediterranean and USS ‘The Sullivans’ to the Persian Gulf. The preparation of US military forces was condemned by Russia, with its Defense Ministry describing the move as “the latest evidence of the US intention” to take advantage of a false-flag attack.

#YouTube shutting down #Syria govt channels bad, whatever the reason.



Best case, it's just more in the growing wave of online #censorship and attacks on #FreeSpeech.



Worst case, there's a new #WhiteHelmets chemical weapons #FalseFlag incoming & they're preempting refutation. — OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) September 8, 2018

YouTube has shut down all pro-Syrian channels just as the fight to free Idlib from the clutches of Al-Qaeda terrorists begins.



Silencing Syrian voices only benefits jihadists and those who want to keep Syria in constant turmoil. https://t.co/oz7qNZTV4W — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) September 8, 2018

That's clear indication US-UK-FR are planning airstrike, maybe more. Cutting off real Syria news/communications to rest of world. It's war preparations for sure. #Google & #YouTube are enablers of WAR, they & Tech firm censors should be held responsible for any war that ensues. — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) September 8, 2018

to everyone on the left who is applauding social media censorship done in secret by unelected Silicon Valley billionaires, if you ever have the courage to stand up against their B.S. wars -you are next. https://t.co/BZHol6rMJ7 — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) September 8, 2018

Seriously? That’s seems ridiculous orchestrated decision. More and more these large corporate internet giants shut down things arbitrarily sometimes at behest of governments, not due to violation of policies on the site #endoftheinternet — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) September 8, 2018

Days before they AQ terrorists in Idlib do their expected CW false flag attack YouTube and NATO "Think Tank" Atlantic Council (Who're in charge of FB+YT censorship) Mass ban Pro-Syrian accounts. Not suspicious at all. — Michael (@MichaelNo2War) September 8, 2018

