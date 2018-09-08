‘Serious incident’ in Barnsley, UK: 1 injured, suspect arrested after reports of woman with knife
HomeWorld News

‘Serious incident’ in Barnsley, UK: 1 injured, suspect arrested after reports of woman with knife

Get short URL
‘Serious incident’ in Barnsley, UK: 1 injured, suspect arrested after reports of woman with knife
South Yorkshire Police arrested a suspect after a knife-wielding person was reportedly spotted in Barnsley, putting the center on lockdown. One passerby was injured in the incident, according to police.

Residents are asked to stay vigilant as police rushed to the center of Barnsley on Saturday. It comes after people said on social media that a woman armed with a knife was “running around the town.”

Shoppers are allegedly being locked in the town’s Marks and Spencer.

A person, claiming to witness the incident, wrote on Twitter the suspected woman was “shouting in Arabic,“ holding a “large knife” and “trying to stab everyone near traders stalls.“

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies