‘Serious incident’ in Barnsley, UK: 1 injured, suspect arrested after reports of woman with knife

South Yorkshire Police arrested a suspect after a knife-wielding person was reportedly spotted in Barnsley, putting the center on lockdown. One passerby was injured in the incident, according to police.

Residents are asked to stay vigilant as police rushed to the center of Barnsley on Saturday. It comes after people said on social media that a woman armed with a knife was “running around the town.”

Shoppers are allegedly being locked in the town’s Marks and Spencer.

UPDATE: Please see below for update on #Barnsley town centre incident. One person is in police custody. If you see anything suspicious or hold information about this morning's incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 246 8/9/18 pic.twitter.com/dAlXzlaX9y — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) September 8, 2018

A person, claiming to witness the incident, wrote on Twitter the suspected woman was “shouting in Arabic,“ holding a “large knife” and “trying to stab everyone near traders stalls.“

Omg go shopping to Barnsley only to see a Muslim woman with a large knife trying to stab everyone near traders stalls ad shouting in Arabic,i followed her to interchange then police arrived,they arrested her but the 2 Muslim men went back in town,police looking for them — hazchez (@hazboy) September 8, 2018

Mam’s just called, she’s in Barnsley locked in M&S as there is a woman running around town with a knife... anyone in or heading to town take car! @wearebarnsley@DearneFM@ChronOnline — Darren Holmes (@Flag_Marshal) September 8, 2018

