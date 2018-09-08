HomeWorld News

Guatemala’s deadly & unstable volcano triggers massive pyroclastic avalanche (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Guatemala’s deadly & unstable volcano triggers massive pyroclastic avalanche (VIDEO)
Still unstable following a devastating and deadly eruption in June, Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire has spewed an avalanche of volcanic gas and rock, known as pyroclastic flow.

Aerial footage of the phenomenon shows the exact moment the volcano roars back to live, before dust ascends into the air and deluge starts flowing in the direction of the Las Lajas ravine. The torrent of pyroclastic particles, authorities said, was most likely triggered by “gravity and instability of the ground” that was left by the landslide following the deadly volcano eruption in June.

The underground “explosions” that still continue in the vicinity of Las Lajas Canyon are known to generate “weak and moderate” pyroclastic flows. Following Friday's incident the volcano maintained a steady “explosion” rate of between 5-12 times an hour, sending columns of smoke up to 4,700 meters into the air, authorities said.

No damage or casualties have been reported from the latest volcanic activity. The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction continues to monitor the situation and inform local communities of any upcoming danger.

On June 3, Volcán de Fuego suffered its most powerful eruption in decades, killing a total of 159 people and becoming the deadliest eruption in Guatemala since 1929.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies