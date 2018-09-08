Guatemala’s deadly & unstable volcano triggers massive pyroclastic avalanche (VIDEO)

Still unstable following a devastating and deadly eruption in June, Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire has spewed an avalanche of volcanic gas and rock, known as pyroclastic flow.

Aerial footage of the phenomenon shows the exact moment the volcano roars back to live, before dust ascends into the air and deluge starts flowing in the direction of the Las Lajas ravine. The torrent of pyroclastic particles, authorities said, was most likely triggered by “gravity and instability of the ground” that was left by the landslide following the deadly volcano eruption in June.

The underground “explosions” that still continue in the vicinity of Las Lajas Canyon are known to generate “weak and moderate” pyroclastic flows. Following Friday's incident the volcano maintained a steady “explosion” rate of between 5-12 times an hour, sending columns of smoke up to 4,700 meters into the air, authorities said.

#VolcánDeFuego Debido a la reciente avalancha que se registró en el coloso, la SE-CONRED en conjunto con instituciones de primera respuesta que integran el Sistema, realizaron un sobrevuelo en el área para verificar las condiciones de la barranca Las Lajas. pic.twitter.com/StD4Aj27TI — CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) September 7, 2018

No damage or casualties have been reported from the latest volcanic activity. The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction continues to monitor the situation and inform local communities of any upcoming danger.

Esta mañana se generó una avalancha en el volcán de Fuego en dirección a la barranca Las Lajas. De acuerdo con información del INSIVUMEH se generan por “gravedad e inestabilidad del material desde el punto del deslizamiento dejado de la erupción del 03 de junio.” pic.twitter.com/mw5vXH6m8P — CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) September 7, 2018

On June 3, Volcán de Fuego suffered its most powerful eruption in decades, killing a total of 159 people and becoming the deadliest eruption in Guatemala since 1929.

