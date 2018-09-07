Putin arrives in Tehran for trilateral talks on Syria’s fate (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Tehran, where he is to meet Iranian and Turkish leaders. The trio is to discuss possible ways to end violence in Syria, which is gearing up to squeeze terrorists from its territory.

All the parties of Friday’s talks – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Russian leader – have already gathered in Tehran. The three leaders, all engaged in Astana process, last met for similar talks in Ankara in April, and before that, in November last year, in the Russian resort of Sochi.

Apart from the joint talks, Putin is scheduled to have separate bilateral meetings with Rouhani and Erdogan.

