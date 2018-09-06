HomeWorld News

LIVE: UN Security Council meets after UK names Russian GRU officers as Salisbury poisoning suspects

The United Nations Security Council chamber in New York © Patrick Gruban / Wikipedia
The United Nations Security Council is meeting after British Prime Minister Theresa May named the two men allegedly responsible for the Skripal poisoning as Russian spies.

May has said that the poisoning of former Russian Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March was ordered at a "senior level" of the Russian government. She said that the suspects, named as 'Alexander Petrov' and 'Ruslan Boshirov', are members of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service, and that the poisoning was not a “rogue operation."

British and Russian officials will now come face to face at the meeting to discuss the accusations further.

