Indian boy with 24 fingers & toes ‘risks being sacrificed by his own family’, parents say
According to Asian news agency ANI, the boy – named Shivanandan, from the village of Gurri in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district – is facing life threats by his very own family because of his “disorder.”
His parents were quoted saying their relatives are seeking to end their child’s life after a sorcerer told them sacrificing the boy would guarantee them a life full of wealth.
Barabanki: Parents of a boy with 12 fingers & 12 toes claim that relatives are trying to kill their son after a 'tantrik' said that sacrificing a child with a disorder will make them wealthy. Father says, 'we've stopped sending him to school. We have sought help from police also' pic.twitter.com/MyltHK9vej— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 2, 2018
“We have stopped sending him to school. We have sought help from the police also,” his father said.
High-ranking state police officer Umashankar Singh said police had received a complaint and that he would personally investigate the matter.
“I will conduct a fair investigation into it & won’t let him stay deprived of education. He is financially weak so his educational expenses will be incurred by me till I am posted here,” the officer said, according to an API tweet.
The news sparked outcry among the public, with some calling on the alleged sorcerer to be punished.
I agree with your view point. That tantrik should be traced,arrested, tried and punished adequately— rs rathaur (@RathaurRs) September 3, 2018
While one suggested the anomaly is not news, another called for stricter laws to end violence against children.
Lol, I have seen a child with 24 fingers in my village. Nothing wrong or sinful or miracles in it. It's just normal.— रौशन के. (@raushank265) September 3, 2018
Horrible. What kind of people are these who’ll kill a child just to get a little more money? And what kind of a religious idiot even comes up with this advice? That tantrik should be arrested. We need stricter laws to #ENDviolence against children— Namrata Dadwal (@OohAahOuch) September 2, 2018
