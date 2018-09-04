HomeWorld News

Man held after attempting to detonate explosive device near US embassy in Cairo – reports

A man attempting to detonate an explosive device outside the US Embassy in Cairo has been taken into police custody, according to reports. The embassy has warned US citizens not to visit due to security concerns.

The suspect was also carrying a firearm, and a second explosive device was found nearby, according to CBS, citing unconfirmed reports. No injuries have been reported.

Photos have emerged on Twitter purporting to show the improvised explosive device used by the suspect.

The embassy said in a statement posted to its official Facebook account that US citizens should "avoid the area," adding that it was aware of reports that local transportation had been disrupted due to the incident.

The building, located just south of Tahrir Square in Egypt’s capital, is in a district which houses a number of other diplomatic missions, as well as five-star hotels and tourist attractions.

