Man held after attempting to detonate explosive device near US embassy in Cairo – reports

A man attempting to detonate an explosive device outside the US Embassy in Cairo has been taken into police custody, according to reports. The embassy has warned US citizens not to visit due to security concerns.

The suspect was also carrying a firearm, and a second explosive device was found nearby, according to CBS, citing unconfirmed reports. No injuries have been reported.



Photos have emerged on Twitter purporting to show the improvised explosive device used by the suspect.

صور اخرى للعبوة الناسفة التي انفجرت قبل قليل بالقرب من السفارة الامريكية بالقاهرة

مصدر الصور@mahmouedgamal44pic.twitter.com/ixg7hM3cYl — Mosa ElZaref (@mosaelzaref) September 4, 2018

The embassy said in a statement posted to its official Facebook account that US citizens should "avoid the area," adding that it was aware of reports that local transportation had been disrupted due to the incident.

[1 of 3]

• We are aware of a reported incident on Simon Bolivar Street in Cairo. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates. We are aware of reports that public transportation near the area has been disrupted due to the incident. Please exercise caution. — US Embassy Cairo (@USEmbassyCairo) September 4, 2018

The building, located just south of Tahrir Square in Egypt’s capital, is in a district which houses a number of other diplomatic missions, as well as five-star hotels and tourist attractions.

