Reported airstrike targets Damascus military airport, multiple explosions heard (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Several powerful explosions have rocked a military airport in Damascus, hitting an ammunition depot there. Media reports suggest the airport was targeted by an Israeli airstrike.

The blasts occurred at the Mazzeh military airport late Saturday night, according to multiple reporters on the ground. Explosions can be heard in footage from Damascus posted on social media.

According to unnamed officials and intelligence sources cited by multiple media outlets, the air base was the target of an airstrike or missile attack, and Syrian air defenses responded. Israel has previously targeted the base in its attacks, although there has been no official confirmation as of yet.

However, one military source cited by Syrian state media outlet Sana, has denied there has been an attack, instead saying the explosions were caused by a short circuit at a munitions dump.

The airport is a key Syrian air force base located in the Mazzeh (Mezzeh) municipality to the southwest of central Damascus.

