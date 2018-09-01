Amsterdam attacker who stabbed 2 Americans had ‘terrorist motive’ – authorities

The Afghan man suspected in the Amsterdam Central Railway Station stabbing that injured two Americans on Friday had a “terrorist motive,” local authorities said, citing the suspect's initial statements.

“The victims were not chosen deliberately or with a clear reason,” Amsterdam authorities said, as quoted by AP. “The investigation is still underway, and all scenarios remain open for the investigation team.”

Read more

The stabbings took place at Amsterdam’s busy Central Station on Friday afternoon. The two victims were identified as being American, Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said in a statement, adding that the embassy had been in touch with their families.

Both victims have serious but not life-threatening injuries, and are expected to fully recover. "We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families," Hoekstra said.

The suspected attacker was shot and wounded by police. It is understood that the suspect, who was later identified as an Afghan citizen with a German residency permit, did not know the two Americans.

Multiple data devices have been seized and will be investigated, De Telegraaf reported, citing the local municipality. The suspect will be brought before the examining magistrate on Monday.

A search has also been carried out at the suspect's home in Germany, at the request of Dutch authorities, according to Dutch news agency Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau (ANP).

Amsterdam police spokesman Frans Zuiderhoek earlier told AFP that the investigation was “seriously taking into account that there was a terrorist motive.”

On Friday, witnesses described utter chaos as gunshots rang out in Amsterdam’s busiest train station, as thousands of commuters and tourists were evacuated just after noon. Roughly 250,000 travelers use Central Station every day.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!