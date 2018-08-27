Lusty dolphin shuts down Brittany beach

A horny dolphin has prompted a ban on bathing on a beach in France’s western region of Brittany, over fears that the lovelorn mammal could injure holidaymakers in its pursuit of passion.

The dolphin in question has been making a nuisance of itself all summer, as it attempts to fulfill its needs and find a mate.

Last week, Landevennec Mayor Roger Lars banned bathing and diving whenever the dolphin has been spotted nearby. People are also banned from approaching the dolphin, who has been named Zafar.

READ MORE: ‘Did they do this on porpoise?' NBC cuts from solemn McCain report to lovemaking dolphins (VIDEO)

"I issued the decree to ensure people’s safety,” Lars said, Ouest-France reports. “Many bathers were very frightened. He even lifted a bather with his nose last Thursday.”

According to reports of the incident, Zafar lifted a woman out of the water by his snout and a rescue team was called to help her to safety. The Local reports this wasn’t his first attempt at bumping a bather. He was also seen rubbing himself against boats and chasing swimmers.

Tourists terrified by 8ft blue shark on beaches in Mallorca (VIDEOS) https://t.co/bQNtWKuTKWpic.twitter.com/ppccG3Lty7 — RT (@RT_com) June 26, 2017

The ban may have had the desired effect: It was lifted Monday after it appeared that Zafar had moved on to another area to try his luck in finding a mate, human or otherwise.

Locals report Zafar was known as being a friendly dolphin when he was hanging around the town of Plougastel-Daoulas, but his demeanor changed when mating season arrived and he started to swim near Landevennec.

Dolphins have sex year-round, but in some areas there is a peak in mating in spring and fall.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!