‘Most beautiful silicone ladies’: N. America's 1st sex doll brothel to open in Toronto

Toronto will soon be welcoming a brothel to the city, but the prostitutes won't have a woman’s or even a human touch; instead, they'll be hi-tech sex dolls made of silicone. It's said to be the first of its kind in North America.

Aura Dolls will be opening in a strip mall in Toronto in September, with the website teasing the "world's most beautiful silicone ladies."

There are six "prostitutes" on offer, with ethnicities to fit just about anyone's taste. Among the offerings are a Korean named Yuki, an American named Scarlett, and a Colombian named Jazmine.

The brothel's marketing director Claire Lee told CityNews that guests looking for a bit of fun will have their own room where a TV will play adult entertainment.

"The doll, like a girl, will be ready and waiting for you in the room,” she said.

But just because men will be fulfilling their fantasies with a doll instead of a human doesn't mean there's not a risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

"We do encourage the use of condoms, just because we don't want people to… there's still a chance of getting any sexual disease," Lee said.

She continued to say that people seem to be welcoming the idea, which sprung to the mind of the owners after they visited Japan and saw similar successful establishments.

"People seem really excited to try it, people seem more curious than anything," Lee said.

There's no negotiation when it comes to prices, as Aura Dolls has pre-set rates. Half an hour will cost a patron $80, while an hour will set them back CAD $120 (US$92).

Customers also have the option of being with two dolls at the same time – if they're willing to pay extra for the privilege – and anyone looking to have a regular relationship with a sex doll can sign up for a monthly membership.

North America's first sex doll brothel follows the opening – and success – of similar establishments in Asia and Europe, including in Moscow.

