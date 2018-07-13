German public TV trolls Trump with baby balloon collages
The Twitter account of ‘heute’ – a news program on Germany public TV channel ZDF – published photos of Trump during his trip to the UK, but with the president replaced by a baby Trump balloon, which anti-Trump protesters flew above London. The readers appear to greatly appreciate the photoshopped images.
Donald Trump in London#Trump#TrumpVisitUK#TrumpUKVisitpic.twitter.com/4178bkvlPY— ZDF heute-show (@heuteshow) July 13, 2018
During a two-day NATO summit in Brussels this week Trump criticized Germany and its Chancellor Angela Merkel for buying fuel from Russia and building a pipeline that would secure a supply of energy into the future.
Trump claimed the arrangement made Germany a “captive” of Russia and said he would not tolerate it, especially as Berlin spends less on defense than it should under its NATO commitments.
