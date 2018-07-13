German public TV trolls Trump with baby balloon collages

As US President Donald Trump makes waves in Britain with his unique diplomatic style, German public television is apparently taking revenge for his demeaning remarks about the country made earlier this week.

The Twitter account of ‘heute’ – a news program on Germany public TV channel ZDF – published photos of Trump during his trip to the UK, but with the president replaced by a baby Trump balloon, which anti-Trump protesters flew above London. The readers appear to greatly appreciate the photoshopped images.

During a two-day NATO summit in Brussels this week Trump criticized Germany and its Chancellor Angela Merkel for buying fuel from Russia and building a pipeline that would secure a supply of energy into the future.

Trump claimed the arrangement made Germany a “captive” of Russia and said he would not tolerate it, especially as Berlin spends less on defense than it should under its NATO commitments.

