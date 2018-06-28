‘Right back at ya’: Iran’s Zarif trolls Pompeo by rewriting his statement to reflect US failings

The Iranian foreign minister has turned a recent US statement, about a protest in Iran, back against his American counterpart – by exposing how the same comments can easily be applied to the situation in the US.

The original statement by Mike Pompeo, issued on Wednesday, had accused Tehran of “squandering its citizens’ resources… in adventurism in Syria, its support of Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis” and states that “it should be no surprise [to] no one that protests continue in Iran.”

“The people of Iran are tired of the corruption, injustice and incompetence from their leaders. The world hears their voice,” Pompeo said.

Recent Protests in Iran – Statement by Secretary Pompeo pic.twitter.com/iqWcWdBL9S — U.S. Mission to KSA (@USAinKSA) June 28, 2018

The version published by Javad Zarif on Thursday takes Pompeo’s words pretty much verbatim, but replaces Iran with the US. The US is “squandering its citizens’ resources… in adventurism in Iraq and Afghanistan, its blind support for Israel and other terrorism-sponsoring nations,” the Iranian statement said.

“Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones,” Zarif remarked, as he posted his rebuttal on Twitter.

Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.



S̶̷e̶̷c̶̷r̶̷e̶̷t̶̷a̶̷r̶̷y̶̷ ̶̷P̶̷o̶̷m̶̷p̶̷e̶̷o̶̷'̶̷s̶̷ MY statement on I̶̷r̶̷a̶̷n̶̷ the #US : pic.twitter.com/T2UgoST8RZ — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 28, 2018

While relations between Iran and the US have been bad for decades, they took a downward turn under the Trump administration, which chose to withdraw from an international nuclear deal with Tehran and is twisting other nations’ arms to force them to cut trade with the Islamic Republic.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!