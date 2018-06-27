Russia can teach US how to better host World Cup – Putin to Bolton

President Vladimir Putin said Russia can share its experience of hosting the ongoing FIFA World Cup with the US, which is to host the competition in 2026. The offer came as he met John Bolton, top adviser of the US president.

Welcoming the US National Security Advisor in the Kremlin, Putin shared his pride for how competent Russia proved to be in organizing the ongoing FIFA World Cup and suggested that American officials may learn a thing or two from their Russian counterparts in this regard.

“I’d like to congratulate you on US winning the right to host the football World Cup in 2026. So far we’ve managed to organize this championship at a decent level. We’d be happy to share our experience with you,” Putin told Bolton at the Moscow talks.

Bolton responded by saying that he looks forward to “learning how you’ve handled the World Cup so successfully.”

Bolton’s visit to Moscow on Wednesday is among the highest-level meetings between Russian and US officials under the presidency of Donald Trump and is touted as preparation for Trump-Putin bilateral talks later this year.

