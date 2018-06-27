1 killed, more than 30 injured as bus collides with rubbish truck
The front of the bus was completely smashed after it hit a truck on the A5 highway near Karlsruhe on Wednesday. The crash claimed the life of a 30-year-old tour guide and left at least 31 wounded. Two critically injured seniors are among the victims.
The passengers reportedly started their tour in Bayreuth, Bavaria, and planned to travel to France, Bild reports.
The crash has caused traffic jams on the highway, where roadworks had already restricted the the flow of traffic. The cause of the crash is not yet clear.
+ Unfall mit Reisebus - ein Toter und 30 Verletzte https://t.co/cUwdYtkNHVpic.twitter.com/uzTuhLZMbt— ntv (@ntvde) June 27, 2018
Baden-Württemberg: Eine Tote und 31 Verletzte bei Unfall mit Reisebus https://t.co/8w2e8xgM44pic.twitter.com/QwV7C5Tf7d— WELT (@welt) June 27, 2018
A5 bei #Ettlingen: Ein Toter und mehrere Verletzte bei schwerem #Unfall mit Reisebus https://t.co/EPUbA85sjYpic.twitter.com/6ax1nfKlNl— StN_News (@StN_News) June 27, 2018