Major blaze & thick smoke grip construction site in S. Korea (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A massive fire has ripped through a 24-story apartment block construction site in Sejong City, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air. At least two people were killed and 37 people injured, while one is still missing.

More than 100 firefighters and 40 fire trucks are battling a major blaze in Sejong City, some 110 kilometers from the South Korea capital. Nearly 170 workers could be on shift at the constructions site on Tuesday, according to Yonhap.

A Seoul-based journalist said that workers were “seen calling for rescue from windows.”

Massive blaze in Sejong City 24-storey apartment block construction site, workers seen calling for rescue from windows. 27 injured, according to @SBS8newshttps://t.co/24PSe3l4Mppic.twitter.com/pUxhBeqOTs — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) June 26, 2018

Rescue teams are looking for a missing person who may still be inside. The fire has claimed the lives of at least two people and left 37 more injured. It was previously reported that two people have serious injuries.

The smoke has been rising hours after the blaze started. The firefighters are trying to reach the purported epicenter of the fire in the basement of the building, according to local media. Residents are reportedly suffering from toxic gas inhalation and have to cover their faces with masks.

